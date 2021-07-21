Alcoa City Schools has many new employees for 2021-22, but they include more than half a dozen very familiar faces — recent alumni who have returned to the district.
At Alcoa Elementary School, two of the new teachers once had Principal Monique Maples as their teacher.
“Miss Maples made me want to be a teacher,” said Abby Breeden, who started in Alcoa as a fifth grader, helped at the elementary school as community service and graduated from Alcoa High School in 2014.
She returned to student teach at AES with second grade teacher Jennifer Kelly, then taught for three years at Emerald Academy, a charter school in Knoxville, before coming to AES, where her mother works in the cafeteria.
“Alcoa is home,” Breeden said on Wednesday, July 21, as the district began three days of a staggered start to the school year, welcoming a third of the students each day.
She’s working to create the type of “intoxicating positivity” she experienced as a student, recalling how Maples would greet students with “Welcome to reading.”
“The environment here is crazy good,” Breeden said, focused on building children up with positivity.
Even as they were leading small groups to lunch that first day, teachers complimented the kids with comments such as, “I love how you’re walking in a straight line.”
Breeden likes to energize her students with chants and gestures, like one that tells them, “You’re incredible, like the Hulk,” as she flexes her biceps.
Students also practice positive behaviors, such as kindness and respect, in role-playing activities.
“If they love you and they’re excited, they’re going to be 100% better,” she said.
Madison Davis started at AES as a fourth grade student. After she graduated from the high school in 2016, she came back to work in the Stars extended care program for three and a half years while she was earning her degree in elementary education.
She was a student teacher at Alcoa Elementary in spring 2020 with second grade teacher Betsy James when the pandemic closed school buildings.
Davis started the 2020-21 school year as a paraprofessional at AES, in the second semester filled in for a second grade teacher on leave and worked during the summer learning camp.
Now she has a long-term placement as a first grade teacher.
She credits Maples and eighth grade teacher Morgan Hodson with inspiring her. “Their teaching style really influenced me, the way they built relationships,” Davis said.
As a paraprofessional at AES, Cori Hamlett helped with first grade reading assessments on the first day of school. “What I got the privilege to do is have the children read to me,” she said. “Working with children is a privilege.”
When Hamlett came to Alcoa in the seventh grade from Virginia, she said, “I wasn’t the best student.” Yet she felt supported and saw examples of people growing, such as teachers becoming administrators.
After graduating from AHS in 2017, she worked in retail and then the extended care Adventure Club in Maryville’s Foothills Elementary, becoming assistant director.
Not only is she back in an Alcoa classroom now as a teaching assistant, but she’s also preparing to start classes herself. Hamlett plans to take classes to be certified to teach English as a foreign language, which would allow her to teach remotely or in other countries.
Wednesday, July 21, Davis read her first graders, “First Day Jitters,” by Julie Danneberg, and took their photos with a frame that said, “First Day of First Grade.”
One boy skipping away after his picture said, “I love your class already. This is so fun.” Maybe he’ll become an Alcoa teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.