Alcoa commissioners Tuesday pushed a decision about developing at the historic Vose School back a month, as they considered its fate as either an apartment building or a cultural destination.
Leaders have been weighing options for the century-old building at the corner of Locust and Birch streets for years and even discussed tearing it down.
But six local entities sent as many proposals after the city re-advertised a request for proposal early June.
Only two of those six were selected for consideration and during Tuesday’s commission meeting City Manager Mark Johnson explained leaders in charge of the project wanted to select a proposal in one of two categories: economic/real estate use and social/cultural use.
“Really, it’s a policy decision of the commission as to whether they’d rather see some revenue generated and long-term property tax dollars and also create some additional housing in a time when there’s a shortage,” Johnson said. “Or would you rather convert the building over to more community-type uses.”
If the building were a community-type project, developers are requesting it be donated, Johnson said. Housing developers would buy the property.
The two chosen candidates are apartment developers Reagan Design and Construction and the Friends of Alcoa Vose Community Foundation who want to use the building as a history museum and educational and recreational center for children.
“I think we’ve got two good options on the table,” newly re-elected Commissioner Jim Buchanan said. “But I’d like to request we defer this and give us another month to think about it.”
Commissioner Tanya Martin agreed.
“I’ve got a lot of concerns about the Friends of Alcoa Vose Community Foundation,” commissioner Vaughn Belcher said. “What if we let them renovate the building and then two or three years down the road they decide ‘We don’t want to do this anymore.’ Does it fall back to this city?”
He then voiced his support of the apartment developers, who documents show are offering to buy the property for $100,000.
Once city leaders select one of the two proposals, Johnson said they’ll have to sit down with the selected group and have a discussion about long-term implications of developing the old Vose School, a building that has been empty for decades.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to allow the Alcoa-Maryville-Blount County Landfill to buy a $562,068 track loader.
The Landfill is going to budget and fund the purchase, but not until fiscal year 2022, according to commission notes.
Landfill operations are funded 100% by landfill tipping fees which were up this year because of increased drop-offs during the heat of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Approval for spending passed without discussion.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Approved a request to award a design bid for historic wayside exhibits to Pannier Graphics at a cost of $23,761, funded in part by a $20,000 community enhancement grant from the Arconic Foundation.
• Approved a resolution refunding two Water & Sewer Fund bonds, replacing them with fixed-rate bonds, part of a larger move to shift bonds aware from variable-rate debt.
• Approved on first reading two requests to annex property on LaGrange Drive into the city and assign it a residential zoning designation.
• Approved an ordinance on second reading amending the budget to allow for spending $261,697 of COVID-19 grant money from the state.
