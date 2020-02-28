A month and a half after it was first announced, Alcoa has created a new zoning district to deal with incoming development in Springbrook Farm.
In a called meeting Friday, Alcoa’s commission voted unanimously — after a public hearing on the matter — to create the Alcoa Central Business Improvement District.
Only one plot of land at what is set to become Springbrook Farm will be designated as a CBID, but more sites are possible if development requires according to Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson.
The former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site is currently seeing the first of what developers and the city hope will be a stream of projects. A Marriot brand Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel started construction late 2019, one of at least two hotels set to be built on the 350-plus acre site.
A grocery store, apartment buildings, restaurants and office spaces in Springbrook Farm are also currently in the works or under discussion.
But the CBID will be relegated to a single area, a parcel of land mostly made up of a 38-acre, 8-inch thick concrete slab that used to be the base of the aluminum mill.
Johnson explained in January the new district will give Alcoa’s Industrial Development Board the power to make negotiations with developers on fiscal matters. The slab is a big part of that, he indicated, because it will cost developers to remove the concrete before they build.
“They will evaluate any requests for PILOTs or TIF ... or tax income financing arrangements,” Johnson said after a city manager’s briefing Friday.
Official language from a resolution concerning the board’s CBID powers said it would be able to authorize negotiations involving in lieu of ad valorem taxes for developers because “such payments are deemed to be in furtherance of the public purposes of the board.”
These deals could make developer’s tax payments to the city more lenient, with the understanding that construction on the slab is more difficult.
The first application from apartment developer Bluedog Capital for a CBID-based tax deal may come through first, Johnson said, stipulating he was not sure.
Bluedog is the first developer to proceed with design proposals on the slab and city planning staff has been working on revisions to roads close to the project, accommodating the nearly 300-unit project’s plans.
Springbrook Farm’s advance is significant for the city, a milestone in its future commercial hopes, fiscal plans and even its infrastructure strategies.
While the city itself is not developing any land, it is involved in two major road projects for the area, Marconi Boulevard — a partnership project with the Tennessee Department of Transportation — and a Faraday Street extension.
Both are set to be underway by early summer, Johnson said during the briefing. Other projects like the Alcoa intermediate school expansion could be affected by road project timelines.
(1) comment
Looks like a good place for Arconic to expand operations. All they’d need is a nice railroad to connect to their other campuses.
