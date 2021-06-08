Alcoa commissioners Tuesday approved a variety of ordinances and resolutions during their regular meeting, but not before hearing from citizens concerned about expansion funding for Alcoa Intermediate School.
Among the group of residents interested in knowing more about how commissioners would tackle school expansion — there were about 15 — was Roman Lay, an Alcoa High School English and drama teacher.
Lay told commissioners he was a lifelong city resident, an Alcoa Schools student from 1998 to 2011 and father of a student currently in the system and set to begin eighth grade come July.
“Our school system cannot afford and does not have space for more students,” Lay said, reading from a prepared letter. “However, as the Alcoa City Planning (Commission) continues to approve the influx of families to our community, our leadership is not addressing the concerns of our public school system.”
He went on to note he recently wrote to city leaders with these and other concerns and was disappointed that only Commissioner Tracey Cooper replied — Commissioner Tanya Martin later publicly apologized for not replying.
Lay urged leaders to hold a public meeting about the matter, giving residents and school leaders an opportunity to openly discuss growth, funding and the future of Alcoa’s schools amidst a shifting economic climate.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson addressed Lay, noting construction was on the near horizon, with plans to begin some intermediate school expansion efforts late summer or early fall.
Johnson noted the project would have to be phased and funded by bond issuances: He stuck to the $15 million proposed in recent budget meetings, an amount the city will have to borrow initially to jumpstart the project.
“The problem now is that the prices of materials are just horrible,” Johnson noted, adding currently the total estimated cost for intermediate school expansion is about $25 million, a number that has fluctuated throughout the years.
“It’s on its way,” Johnson assured. “There’s no question we need it.” He later added he couldn’t “wave a magic wand” to make it happen, but understood the city’s growing pains.
Other citizens posed their own ideas to manage growth. Mark Paulley, who said he was a regular substitute teacher, asked if Alcoa could “un-annex” land, allowing county schools to take on students.
Johnson said local leaders have entertained the idea, but there was no serious movement in that direction.
Mayor Clint Abbott thanked people for coming to the meeting, noting commission matters don’t usually garner this much public interest.
Martin echoed Abbott’s thanks and said the city didn’t want to over-commit when it came to school spending.
“We don’t want to promise what we can’t deliver,” Martin said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also unanimously passed on first reading the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget.
City staff made changes to six areas of that budget — some increases and some decreases since it was first presented in mid-May — including a move to issue bonds in spring 2022 for electric department capital projects.
Notes on the budget stated this move will increase the amount of cash on hand available at the end of the 2022 fiscal year to approximately $5,572,219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.