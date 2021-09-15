A controversial law change allowing smaller lot sizes in Alcoa’s mixed-use districts passed on final reading at Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting.
The law, a zoning code alteration, allows lots to be no smaller than 45 feet when they are “opposite the borders of existing residential established and of a different zoning classification.”
In other cases, the law stipulates that “in no case shall a lot width be reduced to a distance less than 40 feet for compliance also with the below minimum façade width of 30 feet.”
This only applies to Alcoa’s mixed-use districts.
The law change was passed months after developers with Atwell Group and RealtyLink requested it: The two companies are working together on a single-family housing development that may see about 120 homes built just off Mills Street, on the easternmost portion of the Springbrook Farm city-center project.
However, in notes to commissioners Tuesday, planners wrote they should “keep in mind that this amendment is not tied to a specific project.”
Concerns about crowded neighborhoods, traffic and other matters drove some planning and city commissioners to speak against the law change each time it came up for a vote.
Planning and City Commissioner Jim Buchanan on Tuesday was the only one to vote against part of it.
To pass the 45-foot-lot-size law, commissioners had to approve both an amendment — language in the original draft said any in a mixed-use district could be no less than 40 feet wide — and the law itself.
Buchanan, who has spoken out against the small lots before, voted “no” on the amendment and “yes” on the final passage of the new law.
Months ago, before the ordinance was amended, City Commissioner Tracey Cooper voted “no” on it, expressing reservations about a crowded neighborhood.
She voted “yes” Tuesday night.
Planning Commissioner Kathy Thompson also previously voted “no” and then “yes” on the ordinance as it was being amended over the past few months.
The law change now will allow Atwell and RealtyLink to move forward with the development.
Though some members of the Mills Street neighborhood expressed consternation at the project, others have praised the city’s willingness to talk about it and even make concessions as planners strategize for the urban-style Springbrook Farm project.
“I am grateful for the compromise that was able to come about with the developers and with the people that worked so hard to make this happen,” City Commissioner Tanya Martin said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s good to know we can agree to disagree sometimes.”
Springbrook neighborhood resident Stephanie Moffitt, who was involved with citizens’ interest in planning Springbrook Farm in 2012, said by phone Wednesday that, though she formerly had reservations about the project, a lot of those have been assuaged.
But she still wants the city to commit to more transparency as it builds out Springbrook Farm.
Though developers Atwell and RealtyLink along with city planners invited citizens to a public house — basically a meet-and-greet informational session and not a formal presentation — when the project first came to light in June, Moffitt said that’s not enough: If the city is going to do law-altering, neighborhood-impacting projects like this one, it needs to have a public, dialogue-based community meeting where anyone can voice their perspectives.
“(Leaders) need to have a formal meeting with a presentation followed by a question-and-answer period that the community can be invited,” she said, adding that less transparent “rubber-stamp” methods of approving development — like public houses — aren’t sufficient public engagement.
Should the 120-something-home development move forward, the actual structures are set to be built by Goodall Homes, a subsidiary of Clayton Homes.
Austin Wilson with RealtyLink said in previous interviews he wanted to be open to discussing the development with the public and tying to understand their interests. The Mills Street development, he noted, will be one of at least two RealtyLink projects in Springbrook Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.