Expanding businesses in Alcoa was the highlight of the city’s most recent planning meeting, as officials reviewed development proposals from companies including a car dealership, a grocery store and a concrete plant.
During their June 17 meeting, planning commissioners unanimously approved several requests, including the expansion of Harper Jeep on Airport Highway and storage tanks at the new Sequatchie Concrete location on Singleton Station Road.
Plans for a new Food City were deferred a month.
Harper Jeep building a driving courseIn a request from Will Robinson & Associates, engineers outlined plans to build a new storage lot and “test drive course” at Harper Jeep.
Notes on the request show work at the dealership already started with the installation of lights and stockpiling of soil for a multi-terrain course.
“However, at this time, all work has now stopped,” planning notes read, indicating work was going on without approval and permits.
However, planning staff recommended the project now move forward and commissioners did the same in a unanimous vote.
According to images City Planner Jeremy Pearson showed during a June 16 workshop, the course is supposed to include features like a large dirt ramp, logs and boulders for drivers to navigate as they test drive a Jeep.
The area used to be owned by Weigel’s, which was going to build there in 2015. But it was sold to Harper Properties in February.
Harper Jeep has another location in Farragut, Pearson said, noting the same group owns the Rice car dealership in the same building.
“I like this use much more than the previous (intended) use,” Planning Commission Chairman Clarence Williams told Pearson during the workshop.
Sequatchie adding tanks to new site
Sequatchie Concrete is putting some finishing touches on its plan for a new Alcoa site that has been in the works since at least the end of 2019.
Commissioners unanimously approved the concrete maker’s proposal to place a water tank, diesel tanks and three propane tanks above ground at its Singleton Station location.
The Alcoa Fire Department requested these tanks be further apart than previously planned and that traffic at the facility keep clear of them. Final plans will have to be approved by fire officials.
Sequatchie has 20 locations in the East Tennessee area and is joining a competitive concrete market in Blount County.
New Food City plan approval deferred until July
Finally, commissioners reviewed an item that had been taken off the agenda: plans for a new Food City at the Springbrook Farm development.
Until recently, planners did not specifically indicate Food City would be the grocery store moving into the city center development, though master plans have always shown it as the development’s centerpiece.
Food City’s appearance on the June agenda represents one of the first times details have emerged about how and where the store will be built.
Though it was discussed in the workshop, it was deferred for the June 17 meeting.
Notes explained “all parties are in discussion of site plan details. A detailed site plan is expected to be finalized for ... consideration of approval in July.”
Additionally, engineering plans have to be reviewed and approved and a permit has to be issued for grocery store developers to prepare the site and begin rough grading. “This permit will only be issued in conformance with an approved soils-management plan and ... Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan,” planning notes explain.
Development at Springbrook Farm — the former ALCOA West Plant site — is almost always preceded by soils-management plans that have to be reviewed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Replats and hotel units above gas station approved
In other business on June 17, planning commissioners:
• Approved a request by Jonathan Lyons of 360 Surveying & Mapping to replat one lot into three on property at 2655 Old Knoxville Pike.
• Approved a request by Danny Oliver of Compass Engineering to replat two lots at 225 Currie Ave. and 629 Eagleton Road.
• Denied a request by Raymond Buchanan to annex a property at 2620 Blount Ave.
• Approved a request by Josh Biden of Johnson Architecture for four hotel units above the Gas Express at 4510 Airport Highway.
