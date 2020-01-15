Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp. reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on Wednesday.
The fourth-quarter net loss was $303 million, or $1.63 per share. The annual net loss was $1.125 billion, or $6.07 per share, and adjusted net loss of $184 million, or 99 cents per share.
Over the course of 2019, Alcoa Corp. — created as the aluminum production offshoot when ALCOA Inc. was split with Arconic being the engineered products company — undertook actions to reduce liabilities associated with Alcoa’s pension and other post-retirement employee benefit plans.
According to the company’s report, as a result of these actions, along with favorable asset returns, the company was able to mostly offset the negative impact of sharply lower discount rates as part of the annual remeasurement on Dec. 31.
Net pension and other post-retirement employee benefits liability of $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31 were up $40 million from year-end 2018.
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Alcoa Corp. is taking steps to stem a slide in profits by reducing costs and narrowing its focus to the company’s main metal businesses. The aluminum maker said in October it would sell non-core assets to generate as much as $1 billion in net proceeds.
