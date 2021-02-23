Tanya Martin, during the monthly Blount County Ecumenical Action Council meeting Tuesday, gave concrete ways to solve a problem she described as “uncomfortable to talk about” — racial justice.
Now an Alcoa councilwoman, Martin was among the first students to integrate schools in Blount County when she was escorted by police into Alcoa High School days after Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.
“White privilege was described by one author as being like the air we breathe. We don’t really know it’s around us unless it’s unavailable,” she said. “For those of us who don’t have access to it, it’s very real and harmful.”
Martin believes the work she started as a junior at Alcoa High in 1963 is far from done.
During BCEAC’s monthly meeting Tuesday, she told Blount County clergy how — and why — they should actively fight for racial justice.
“If you’re serious about fighting against racism — discrimination in general — then you need to go from word to action,” she said.
Martin encouraged the group to stay far away from any sort of racist jokes or statements, ask hard questions about race and society, challenge people’s beliefs and listen to the stories of people of color.
Martin urged the pastors and priests: “Stop telling yourself that color doesn’t matter.”
“... (N)ot to see color ignores a large part of a person’s identity and dismisses the injustice that many people face as a result of race,” she said.
She also encouraged active participation in government at all levels, saying it was crucial in the fight for racial equality.
BCEAC member Sharon Hannum, while introducing Martin at the start of the meeting, cited Martin’s “passion for leadership, whether she’s a part of it or whether she’s supporting someone else in a leadership position.”
Martin urged this same passion during her speech, encouraging the group to attend school board meetings specifically. Echoing the message of the fight she initiated as a high schooler, Martin said ensuring equitable racial representation in local schools is of utmost importance.
“We need to look at the racial disparity in our school systems and ask ourselves, ‘Why have we allowed this to happen?” Martin said.
The Daily Times reported in 2018 that white teachers made up 98.% of the total, and Blount County 98.2%. The number in Alcoa was 89.8%.
“How many of us have asked questions about the lack of diversity in teachers and administrative staff?” Martin asked. Why are there no black principals or vice principals? Why do teachers of color have to leave this county in which they live to find jobs? Why do our children and grandchildren not see teachers who look like them? How is it possible that from where I came we have gone right back to that?”
To change this — to achieve racial justice — will require Blount Countians to attend meetings and demand answers, she said.
Most of all, she said, it requires a change of heart for all people and a call to individual responsibility to fight racism.
“We all need to be a part of the change we’re trying to create. We all benefit by working together in this fight against racism, but, believe me, it’s hard work. It requires empathy and long-term commitment,” Martin said.
“Change can only happen when it happens with us individually.”
