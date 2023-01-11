Alcoa Board of Commissioners postponed making an appointment to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors during its monthly meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 10.
A nominating committee makes suggestions to each of the three legislative bodies in Blount County and Maryville College for BMH board appointments. It recommended the reappointment of Francis Gross to Alcoa. Gross has served on the board for 22 years, according to information from the hospital.
City Manager Mark Johnson said late on Friday, Jan. 6, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell asked the city to defer the appointment until its February meeting.
In an interview after the meeting, Johnson said the appointment was deferred for two reasons: Mitchell’s request but mostly to introduce three new Alcoa commissioners to the situation.
Following the resignation of a city commissioner in December, the Alcoa board needed to appoint a new commissioner to fill the vacancy. Mayor Tanya Martin nominated Eddie Hall, who was the runner up in the November election. The board voted unanimously in Hall’s favor on Tuesday.
Mitchell was unable to respond by press time on Wednesday, but Johnson said Mitchell was under the impression the nominating committee had recommended someone other than Gross.
Gross will still be the recommendation in February, Johnson said. If the Alcoa board rejects his appointment, the nominating committee will then come up with another recommendation to send Alcoa.
In the meantime, Gross is still able to take action as a BMH board member.
The Alcoa board appointed Clarence Williams to fill one of its two seats on the BMH board, which had been vacant up unit that point, in November. Gross fills Alcoa’s second seat and his term has expired, prompting the city to reappoint or replace him.
During the January Maryville council meeting, nominating committee member Tommy Hunt said committee members had disagreed on reappointing Gross.
“It was voiced by several of us that we thought the existing board member had served successfully for quite some time and it was time for a new person to come in,” Hunt said during the meeting.
During a phone interview on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Hunt explained in more detail what happened with the Alcoa recommendation.
He said initially the committee had come up with one name and thought Gross was uninterested in serving another three year term. However, BMH board president Robert Redwine confirmed with the committee Gross was interested. Although not unanimous, the majority of committee members ruled to reappoint Gross.
Kevin McNeil, a vocal member of the community, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and asked the Alcoa board to not reappoint Gross, as he also did in November with Williams’ appointment. In addition to listing the hospital’s financial losses, McNeil called the Alcoa board to support Blount County and the city of Maryville’s efforts to replace current board members.
Maryville council appointed a new member to the BMH board at its January meeting to replace David Pesterfield, who had been in the seat since 2008 and whose term had expired.
Council members have commented on the need to completely replace the hospital board, stating the CEO selection process last year suggested board appointees weren’t communicating with the cities, county and Maryville College properly.
