Four Alcoa Board of Commissioners' agenda items to annex farmland into Alcoa city limits and change the zoning is deferred until Blount County and Alcoa work out a boundary dispute.
Over 250 acres between Wildwood Road, Peery Road and the Little River and owned by the Peery and Norton families are in Alcoa's urban growth boundary.
All of the property, however, may not be in the urban growth boundary, which allows the city to annex county land if requested by the owner.
Legal representation for the city of Alcoa, Stephanie Coleman, said Blount County is disputing where Alcoa's urban growth boundary ends. Alcoa marked the boundary at the Little River, but Coleman said it may end 500 feet from the center line of the river.
A large portion of the Peery property is lined by the river and is an undevelopable flood plain. Coleman said some, but not all, of the undevelopable land is part of the disputed area.
The Peery property is about 230 of the total 250 acres. Both property owners requested the annexation and rezoning of their land to consolidate it and sale to an investor for a low-density residential development.
The sale in contingent on annexation and rezoning.
Alcoa Planning Commission recommended the annexation and rezoning during their March meeting.
During the meeting, many concerned neighbors along Wildwood Road opposed it, and two Blount County commissioners requested a meeting to review the urban growth boundaries.
If legal teams find that part of the Peery property is not in the Alcoa urban growth boundary, property owners may have to reassess their plans.
