A year after former Deputy City Manager Andy Sonner vacated his position with Alcoa to work elsewhere, the city is looking for new feet to fill his shoes, and promising a big promotion to whomever scores the job.
Alcoa officially advertised the deputy city manager position online Monday, noting the role will serve to “perform complex administrative and professional work in assisting the city manager.”
The hire will work with and advise currently City Manager Mark Johnson, for whom they could be a stand-in at meetings, negotiations and other administrative functions.
Officials with the city say they hope to fill the role by July 1 and will be taking applications through mid-April.
But the hire comes with a catch.
According to the advertisement, whoever gets hired in the deputy city manager role also will become the next city manager.
“We are looking for an individual that will be the successor for the city manager position once Mark retires,” Alcoa Human Resources Director Melissa Thompson told The Daily Times on Tuesday.
“At this point we do not have a definitive timeline or date of his retirement, but we do know that it will be coming up in the next couple of years.”
Johnson said in recent interviews though he had planned to retire in 2020, after Sonner left for a position with WSP Global Inc. But when Amazon.com expressed interest in building an Alcoa warehouse, he decided to stay on indefinitely.
Johnson may work in an advisory role after he leaves the city, he said.
While the new deputy city manager will shadow Johnson for the next 12-18 months, the hire is expected to come with a complete set of skills, including a “bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, engineering, planning or related field with a minimum of 5-7 years’ progressive local government experience,” according to a press release.
The city also prefers a master’s degree in public administration.
Thompson said leaders are open to all applications, but they’ll take local connections into consideration.
“I think that having someone who knows this community — whether it’s because they’re part of their community or grew up here — would be an asset and would certainly be a benefit to the city employees and the city as a whole,” Thompson said.
“Does that help in our decision-making? Yes, it does, provided they have all the other necessary qualifications as well.”
But the city is open to all hiring options, she emphasized, whether that means a current city employee or someone from out of state.
Thompson, Johnson and other staff members will oversee the hiring process for this prominent position, but ultimately Johnson will appoint the person to the deputy’s role, leaving final approval for that decision up to city commissioners.
“(Mark is) looking forward to getting someone on-board, not only to learn his role and be his successor, but also just to help him with all the various projects we have going on now,” Thompson said.
Some of the largest projects the new deputy city manager may have to tackle include phasing Amazon.com projects into the community, working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on U.S. Highway 129 relocation construction and seeing the Springbrook Farm city-center project through to completion.
Read more about the open position’s requirements at cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.