Alcoa Planning Commission meetings have gone from socially distanced rooms to online meetings during March and April, but city officials are still approving project modifications throughout Alcoa.
Planning commissioners met online — most recently April 16 — to unanimously approve a variety of updates to projects, some that might affect Alcoa’s residential and retail landscapes.
A number of initiatives at Springbrook Farm are smoothing out, including signs, road improvements and new platting.
Designs for a planned subdivision in the 350-plus-acre area hail a more unified concept for the new city center, set to have both apartments and single-family residences along with offices and stores.
If they are built according to a proposal in the commission’s planning notes, the signs will be backlit and will include bases reminiscent of “red brick tones utilized by the Aluminum Company of America.”
Similar colors, design schemes and materials will be used for both ground- and building-mounted signs.
Masstar Signs out of Greenville, South Carolina, completed the designs, listing the Springbrook Farm — which is being developed by Colorado-based Resight — as the client.
Project advisers and engineers continue to change platting and road designs on the property as well, portioning it to make way for developments in their early planning stages to include Bluedog Capital Partners apartment complex and the relocated Texas Roadhouse, set to go across Hall Road from the current restaurant.
In their April 16 meeting, commissioners approved a request to increase the Texas Roadhouse footprint from 8,153 square feet to 8,354; the lot itself is 2.39 acres.
Notes show there will not be additional changes to the site, which already has 205 parking spaces planned.
Putting anything in Springbrook Farm will require it to conform to the same type of design standards as the signs. Accordingly, the new Texas Roadhouse will include elements “to compliment the brand’s signature design.”
Elsewhere, commissioners also approved a sign package for Vintage Alcoa, a development planned on the former Pellissippi State Campus on Middlesettlements Road.
Developers there also are seeking approval for a ground-mounted sign for the 192-unit apartment building project.
New overall Vintage designs passed commission approval early in the year and now planners are requesting designs stay similar to those in the Hunters Crossing area. Information revealing the project’s start date has not been announced.
Finally, in an effort to expand operations at Black Horse Brewery on West Bessemer Street, planning and then city commissioners approved the abandonment of public right of way formerly known as Davies Street, just south of the brewery building.
Not only has the brewery now acquired the Davies right of way, it also has worked to acquire small plots of land adjacent to the expanding restaurant. Owners have announced intentions to build out their eatery and outdoor sitting area soon — plans that have been in place since the brewery opened in 2019.
Audio of the most recent planning meeting has been posted to the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.