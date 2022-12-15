Recently completed paving projects by the city of Alcoa — Marconi Boulevard and a new greenway attachment — earned this year’s Mark Miller Tennessee Public Works Project of the Year Award. Located in the heart of the city, Springbrook, the projects started in 2020 and completed slightly under two years.
Development Services Director Megan Brooks managed the project team, including engineer Gresham Smith, contractor Jones Brothers and construction engineering inspection CDM Smith.
Brooks and design engineer for Gresham Smith Patrick Fiveash accepted the award on behalf of the city Nov. 10 at a Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association conference in Knoxville.
Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said Gresham Smith applied for the award and compiled a large packet of information to submit to TCAPWA.
Former reporting from The Daily Times states Marconi was a project with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, who funded 80% of the roadway. Reporting added it was paved to alleviate traffic pressure in the area and congestion around the school campus.
The greenway project is a half mile path connecting the Pistol Creek trail to Alcoa High School, starting with a bridge built overtop of Marconi.
These two projects are woven into the city’s Springbrook Farm development — transformation of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site into a pedestrian friendly, city center.
Marconi is 0.73 miles of roadway between Tesla Boulevard — the main connection to properties throughout Springbrook Farm — and E. Edison Street. It concludes at a roundabout near the Alcoa City Schools campus with paths to E. Edison and Springbrook Road.
While Alcoa isn’t responsible for the development of the 250 acres of the former West Plant site, it did invest $6.5 million to build roadways, install uniform, themed street lamps throughout the property and make other improvements. The investment made the land more marketable to developers, and the city signed a contract to be reimbursed for its investment with profit made from the land.
With property acquired as part of the city’s reimbursement, Alcoa plans to create another greenway connection leading from Springbrook Farm.
A legal battle and pandemic stalled development of the area, but it’s back on track with crews moving dirt for small plaza-like buildings with apartments and retail stores, as well as a couple of separate fast food restaurants. Remaining land that has not yet been purchased with a plan for development is also available to buy now.
Texas Roadhouse moved across Hall Road to be a part of the walkable retail node; a new Food City held its grand opening celebration on Tuesday evening; and a hotel has been open. Another hotel and two large apartment buildings are framed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.