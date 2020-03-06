Alcoa's electric department announced an outage for the Wildwood substation is planned for Sunday at midnight, affecting not only the Wildwood area, but several other neighborhoods as well.
The city's electric department is planning a power outage at midnight on March 8, — the first hour of Sunday morning — and it is expected to last around an hour.
"This outage is required to remove one of the transformers from service to perform several critical and necessary repairs," the department said in its announcement.
Outages will effect the Wildwood neighborhood as well as Sevierville Road and the portion of Seymour served by the department, including Ellejoy, Heritage, Oak View and Cold Springs communities.
The department reminded customers outages can be viewed and reported from the "Alcoa Outage" app which is available on the Apple and Google mobile stores.
Residents who have questions can contact the department at 865-380-4890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.