City of Alcoa Electric Department announced upcoming routine substation repairs set to happen early Tuesday, March 23, with the potential to cause local outages.
Alcoa and the Tennessee Valley Authority will conduct maintenance and repairs affecting the Chandler Substation, the city said in a recent news release.
Power loads from that location will be temporarily transferred to the Proffitt Springs and Duncan substations.
The Chandler Substation feeds the northern portion of Alcoa’s electric system and includes Topside Road, Bear Hollow, Fox Hills, Lakemont, Singleton Station Road, Wrights Ferry Road, Rankin Ferry Road, Louisville, Mentor, Rocky Waters and McGhee Tyson Airport.
This substation is “direct-fed” from TVA and is not part of the interconnected loop that supports most of the substations in the city electric systems.
While the repairs are expected to be done with little — if any — interruption to the customers served by this substation, there is a slight chance crews may encounter a problem resulting in an outage, the release cautions.
Report outages by calling 865-380-4890 immediately.
However, the release stated "all provisions have been made to both minimize the chances of an outage and to restore power as quickly as possible."
Serious problems during repairs could impact the Proffitt Springs substation, which is fed from the same TVA transmission line.
The city also reminds customers they can report and view electric outages from mobile devices through the PowerPal app, available from Google and Apple app stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.