They rolled out before dawn on Wednesday, six linemen from the City of Alcoa Electric Department, destined for the shattered town of Mayfield, Kentucky.
The crew, said Electric Department Director Ryan Trentham, will spend the next 10 days helping restore power to one of the hardest hit areas of last weekend’s severe weather. It’s part of an agreement between utilities that distribute power for the Tennessee Valley Authority, Trentham added, but it’s also a mission made up of volunteers.
“They’ll come back on Christmas Eve, and I told the folks in Mayfield that the day after Christmas, we’re ready to roll another crew if they need us,” Trentham said. “In this industry, not only is there a close brotherhood of linemen in our own organization, there’s just a yearning to want to help neighboring utilities get their lights back on. Our guys take great pride in their work, and they’re more than willing to go and help a community in dire need.”
More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states last Friday night and early Saturday morning, killing at least 88 people, according to The Associated Press. In addition, thousands more are without power — including the entirety of the Mayfield grid, Trentham added.
“It was a total loss up there,” he said. “Mayfield Electric and Water System lost its entire system. They’re a smaller utility, but 100% of customers, about 5,300 people, all lost power. Our guys are helping to basically rebuild the power infrastructure.”
The request for assistance was made on Saturday after the scope of the devastation first came to light. Utilities connected to TVA, Trentham said, belong to the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA), which provides a partnership of sorts in times of crisis.
“If a utility needs help, they reach out, and TVPPA will send a mass notification out,” Trentham said. “If any utility is able to release a crew, they’ll contact the utility that needs help and coordinate from there.”
While East Tennessee was spared the full force of last weekend’s storms, Alcoa Electric did have its hands full, he pointed out: Crews worked into the night last Saturday restoring power to roughly 3,000 customers. On Sunday afternoon, he asked for volunteers and told Mayfield counterparts that help was headed their way.
The workers made the five-hour, 312-mile trip in a bucket truck, a pickup and a digger derrick, a truck used to dig holes and set utility poles, all of which are on loan for the project from the City of Alcoa. The Blount-based volunteers met up with other utility workers from Sevier County Electric and Greeneville Electric for a total of three crews from East Tennessee.
Based on news footage from the affected areas, Trentham — who was a member of volunteer crews sent to assist Sevier County Electric after the 2016 wildfires that ravaged Gatlinburg — said the Alcoa linemen who volunteered are to be commended.
“Our guys, they’re constantly working after hours and restoring power outages and things like that, but to respond to such a devastating event, you’re in a totally different element,” he said. “Your safety senses are heightened, for sure, because for one you’re not working on your own system, and two because with so many other hazards in a situation like that where you’re dealing with high voltage, you’ve really got to be on your toes.”
