The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Wing is on track to get another safeguard against power failure, providing an impact study clears the way for a solar array to connect to the City of Alcoa electric grid.
City of Alcoa Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved a U.S. Department of Defense order at its Dec. 14 meeting that calls for the city’s Electric Department to consult with Fisher and Arnold Engineers to complete a two-part study examining the power distribution to the 134th base at McGhee Tyson Airport. According to Electric Department Director Ryan Trentham, the study is the first step toward the installation of the base’s planned solar array.
“Essentially, we provide power to the 134th Air National Guard Air Refueling Wing, and a lot of our facilities to do that — transformers, conductors and stuff — are on the base,” Trentham told The Daily Times this week. “They have secured a grant through the Department of Defense for what they are calling ‘base resiliency,’ the idea being that they’re going to take those funds and put in another source of electricity to provide power to the base in the event that Alcoa Utilities loses power.
“This is basically their project, so the base can continue any critical operations in the event that the system loses power. But since their PV (Photo Voltic) array will connect to our system, we have to do our prudence and due diligence through these studies to make sure the array and all the associated components are synchronized with our system. That way, we’ve got everything under control.”
The DoD “task order” calls for $25,000 of federal money to be allocated toward determining “if the addition of the PV Array would or could affect the (Alcoa Electric Department) system if the PV Array were to become interconnected” to it. An additional $5,000 will go toward a coordination study “to evaluate the required time to remove a fault from the distribution system or circuit to ensure the proper isolation and to eliminate cascading outages under normal loading conditions.”
According to Trentham, Alcoa Electric and the 134th have a long and cordial working relationship, and the base is already fed power through two separate Alcoa substations. If one feed it lost, an automatic transfer switch kicks over to the other feed, which means the chances for a complete loss of power is low. However, the chances aren’t zero: The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, saw its utility completely destroyed in last month’s tornado outbreak, and crews from the Alcoa Electric Department were dispatched to help the town rebuild.
“But even then, they have a bank of generators that can provide power to the base,” Trentham said. “This PVA will be kind of a fourth source, in a sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.