Alcoa Elementary students were excited Monday to check out something different in their school library: newly hatched chicks.
Using an incubator the school had on hand, library interventionist Mia Evans gave the students some real world experience to go along with books they are reading.
Kindergarten and first grade students in enrichment classes have been reading “The Wild Robot” and “Wild Wings,” both about caring for birds. The students also will be writing their own books about birds.
Evans bought six eggs through Amazon and received six more from a neighbor. The eggs had been in the incubator for about three weeks and began hatching Saturday.
Monday morning students could peer into a small area off the library where the newly hatched chicks were held, while Evans played sounds of chicks beside the incubator in hopes that the noise would encourage the remaining eggs to hatch.
The chicks’ new home will be on Evans’ farm, where she has goats, donkeys and a tarantula.
