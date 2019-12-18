Alcoa Elementary students were treated to a live Christmas concert Wednesday while eating breakfast in the cafeteria.
First grade teacher Andrew McDonald and his saxophone joined music teacher Bryant Adler on guitar for familiar tunes that included “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls.” Teachers and students chimed in, singing along on some songs.
“I want them to enjoy hearing music that’s played live,” McDonald said as the students headed off to class, some stopping to thank or hug him first. “We all had this experience together.”
He also played last December when he was teaching prekindergarten, but Adler started mornings at Alcoa Intermediate then and was unable to be part of the breakfast celebration at the elementary school.
The music teacher agreed that it’s important for young children to experience live music in many forms, as well as different arts. Adler noted that some young boys who didn’t think much of ballet were awed when they saw the athleticism of the Russian dance in “The Nutcracker.”
Beyond the classroom
When “Mr. Mac” isn’t teaching, he’s playing his alto sax as a member of the Air National Guard Band of the South.
He took up the instrument in sixth grade after a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and recommendations for sports and music. With too many classmates already playing the drums, he chose the sax.
“Music is a way to help manage your brain,” McDonald said.
Often students who struggle academically or with discipline will thrive with arts education or athletics, Adler said.
These days, McDonald finds playing as a member of a classical quartet “the most challenging and the most fun,” but he also uses music to engage his own children and his students in learning.
For his 6-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter, he might substitute the family names into a familiar tune, singing, “Mommy, Daddy, Eli, Ella.”
“A lot of kids don’t know nursery rhymes that we grew up with,” McDonald said.
Adler puts a fresh spin on familiar tunes. Alcoa Elementary students enjoyed a blues version he played for them of the alphabet song, and sometimes he’ll play the original version of a song and then a hiphop version, easily found by looking for trap remixes on YouTube.
Songs teach more than music. Elementary students usually know “Jiggle Bells,” “Rudolph” and even the first verse of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” but Adler said in the second verse they will encounter something new to learn about, “figgy pudding.”
Whether it’s playing music or creating other art, Adler said, “It’s important for kids to see their parents being creative.”
After Wednesday’s morning concert, McDonald said, “I’ll remember the two notes I missed,” but the students won’t.
