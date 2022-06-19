Logan Hill knows gardening has to be done early in the morning, especially during a heat wave like last week.
An experienced gardener, Hill devotes volunteer work to teaching middle and high school students about growing their own food. Beyond that, his and others’ volunteer work aims to teach financial literacy and form a bond between teenagers and retirees in the community.
Project HOPE has officially shifted dirt in Alcoa since 2018, although a similar program was formed a decade earlier.
During Thursday’s Alcoa Planning Commission meeting, members unanimously approved Hills request to continue Project HOPE. The pilot program provides a stipend to Alcoa Middle School students, who can choose to participate throughout high school as well, for growing and maintaining a community garden that provides produce to elderly community members.
The other request from Hill to the planning commission was to approve a greenhouse structure and establish a community garden that he, other volunteers and Project HOPE students would upkeep.
Located in the Hall Community, Hill wants the garden to be on two separate lots off Volta Street, the greenhouse on one with raised plant beds and rows of in-ground plants on the other lot.
Alcoa proposed a location near the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on East Franklin Street, since public property is written into current provisions for a community garden.
However, City Manager Mark Johnson said the city will work with Hill to see what needs to be done to establish the garden on private property.
In addition to creating language authorizing a community garden on private property, lot parameters need to adjust on the Volta property for a greenhouse to be built there.
One of the lots is sharing a property line with Hill’s sister, Jackie Hill — an avid gardener and Blount County Commissioner. Jackie Hill would have to request to adjoin the two lots, since she owns both, in order to establish the greenhouse as an accessory structure to her home on the vacant lot.
Adequate parking and access to restrooms were two main concerns for allowing the garden to be on the private property off Volta. Logan Hill told the planning commission on Tuesday that part of Project HOPE includes lessons in his home off Volta, and the MLK center is about a mile away.
Currently, Hill said the program has 11 students enrolled, and it is set to have weekly meetings every Saturday from March to October.
Hill didn’t come to the meeting lacking support. Two other volunteers — Ella Ellington and Robert Hayne — came and spoke to the commission about their involvement with Project HOPE, as well as one recent Alcoa High School graduate — Morgan Raiford — who has been in the program for four years.
The greenhouse, which is proposed to be an 18 feet by 34 feet high tunnel, will extend the growing season by two months, Hill said.
