Weeks after Blount County brought a lawsuit against Alcoa over the city’s annexations of property near and on Wildwood Road, the city filed a motion Oct. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court to dismiss the case. The city argues that the Blount County Commission never authorized the suit and that the county lacks standing to sue.
A dismissal would mean one fewer potential roadblocks in front of Alcoa’s annexation and subsequent redevelopment of the properties. A lawsuit filed by the Wildwood Neighborhood Association et. al poses another such issue.
The county’s lawsuit stemmed from a dispute concerning portions of land owned by members of the Norton and Peery families; in total, and taken together, the land to be annexed accounts for about 163 acres. Votes, deferrals of votes and public commentary concerning the annexation have proliferated throughout 2022.
Possible redevelopment of the properties for residential purposes sparked heated debate in Alcoa and the county. In June, the Blount County Commission voted to task Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell with working with the county’s attorney to draft a resolution opposing the annexation of the Peery property.
Per previous reporting from The Daily Times, Mitchell sent a letter of opposition to the annexation to Alcoa in July, prompting the city to defer a final vote on the question.
However, Alcoa’s city commission voted in favor of annexation in August. Weeks later, the county sued the city to stop the annexation, contending that the move violated state law. It asked the Blount County Chancery Court for a declaratory judgment in its favor.
County attorney Craig Garrett argued in the initial complaint that the land to be incorporated into the city was not contiguous with — did not touch — Alcoa and did not fall within Alcoa’s urban growth boundary. As such, he argued, the annexations raised significant legal issues. The complaint also stated that Alcoa “attempted to manipulate and change their urban growth boundary in violation of the law” to facilitate annexation.
Further, the suit contends that plans of service for the annexed land were drawn up without county input. That’s problematic, the suit stated, as not all of the Norton and Peery properties would be incorporated into Alcoa.
Residential developments on the properties, enabled by different density requirements between the city and county, would also “create additional burdens” on nearby Blount infrastructure, the complaint states. The county specifically named increased traffic a cause for concern.
In its motion to dismiss, Alcoa cited lack of authority and standing to sue on the county’s part as the rationale for dismissing the case. In a memorandum of law outlining the city’s position, Alcoa city attorney Stephanie Coleman wrote that Blount County lacks standing since it doesn’t own the property to be annexed.
Further, since the annexed properties contained “people, private property, and/or commercial activities” the county’s request for relief — a declaratory judgment — is out of order, the memo stated. It ought to have used a quo warranto, or ‘by what warrant’ action, instead. Absent standing, the county has no “claim upon which relief can be granted.”
The memo stated that the Blount County Commission would also have needed to authorize the suit via its “express written consent.” The legislative branch — the commission — rather than the executive office — the county mayor — retains “the power to settle lawsuits,” it continues.
Instead, it reads, as Mitchell filed the suit in the name of the county, the “(p)laintiff thus lacks authority to file this suit.”
It noted that the county commission’s last official action on the topic came in June, when it directed Mitchell to draft a resolution opposing annexation of the Peery property.
The Daily Times reached out to representatives of Alcoa and Blount County for comment, but did not receive responses by press time.
