Alcoa’s finance director is moving her office 15 miles north to Knoxville after she accepted the role of chief financial officer for the city of Knoxville.
Announced in a statement Saturday, Gennoe’s career change also marks a historical moment for Knoxville: She will be the first woman in the its 228-year history to direct finances.
“It was a difficult decision as I love our (city of Alcoa) family but it is an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Gennoe said in an email to The Daily Times.
Gennoe has been with Alcoa since January 2016, serving as director of finance and city recorder. Previously, she worked for Blount County government in various roles, including accounting manager.
“Our finance department has for many years won national awards for its transparency and excellence in budgetary oversight and management,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in the statement. “Susan Gennoe’s skillsets and philosophy match well with the dedication of our finance department professionals.”
Kincannon appointed Gennoe, who will start her new job in the coming months.
“I’ll still be here for a few more weeks to help wrap up as (City Manager) Mark Johnson prepares for my replacement,” Gennoe emailed.
The statement said she will start as CFO on Aug. 10 at Knoxville, where the 2020-21 budget totals $334.4 million.
“Knoxville has a vision and momentum, and I look forward to contributing to that,” Gennoe said in the statement. “I’m honored to join the strong team that Mayor Kincannon has assembled.”
No job openings for city finance director had been posted to Alcoa’s website by Saturday.
Gennoe’s departure from Alcoa comes just months after Johnson confirmed he would remain city manager for at least another year.
Officials have previously expressed a need to lessen high turnover at the city by using a compensation study. They’ve also noted other area governments often have more competitive wages, sometimes making it difficult to retain talent.
