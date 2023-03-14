From left to right: Fire Captain Steve Owen, Fire Captain and Accreditation Manager Blaine Howell, Deputy Fire Chief Colin Hurst, Fire Chief Roger Robinson, CFAI Chairman Steve Dirksen, Mayor Tanya Martin, City Manager Mark Johnson, Commissioner Eddie Hall, and Vice Mayor Tracey Cooper at the Alcoa Fire Department re-accreditation ceremony.
The Alcoa Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for the third consecutive cycle. The department is one of 301 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency Status with the commission.
AFD is one of seven career fire departments in the state to earn accredited status through CFAI, according to a release from the city of Alcoa. Neighboring Maryville Fire Department is also accredited.
CFAI is dedicated to assisting fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world achieve excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous quality improvement and enhanced service to their communities.
The process of accreditation is voluntary, and provides agencies with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally. It then works with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.
Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said achieving Accredited Agency status “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”
“We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the service we provide to the citizens of Alcoa,” he said.
According to the release, AFD dedicated five years to conducting a systematic and community-based review of its departments and programs to identify best practices and areas to improve services. It also used data to make decisions on improving performance.
“I was so proud of Chief Robinson and the firemen that accompanied him to the re-accreditation,” Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin said in a statement, adding later, “I don’t think anyone really understands the amount of work and planning that it takes to earn a CFAI accreditation. Thank you, Chief Robinson, and the entire City of Alcoa Fire Department for a job well done and for your continued commitment to the citizens of this community.”
