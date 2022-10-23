For the Alcoa Fire Department, the process of obtaining a new fire truck can take up to three years. According to AFD Chief Roger Robinson, it all starts with regular fleet analysis.
“That’s talking to our drivers and our fleet maintenance people. We look at what the trucks are costing a year, and then we do a long range plan,” he told The Daily Times. “So it’s not something where we say we’re going to order a truck next week.”
In Robinson’s eyes, it was time for an upgrade. Two of his trucks in particular — one manufactured in 1995 and the other in 2004 — were past due for replacement. After a needs analysis and multiple rounds of approval, AFD finally found themselves in possession of two brand new fire trucks from Pierce Manufacturing in late September. After a long process of outfitting and moving over equipment from old to new vehicles, the last of the two finally entered service Thursday night, Oct. 21.
Robinson, for one, is pleased. The product is better than he anticipated.
“Driving the old trucks versus driving the new trucks is like the difference between night and day,” he said.
The cost of a new fire truck can vary based on the packages ordered, but the cost for each of AFD’s new trucks was $750,000. Every compartment of the trucks have been customized to the needs of the department, and firefighters were even able to choose the cabin layout for the trucks.
“We try to keep the cabs identical in all of our vehicles,” AFD Deputy Chief Colin Hurst said. “That way everyone knows where they are at all times.”
These trucks have been customized to serve as what the department calls “pumper rescue trucks.” The left side of each truck is outfitted with equipment for dealing with any kind of structure fire, while the right side is devoted to emergency medical service and rescue operations. Each truck, which seats six, carries a pump that moves water so quickly it can empty the trucks’ built-in reservoir of 500 gallons in just four minutes. They also carry 30 gallons of foam for gasoline fires and a reservoir of drying powder for dealing with oil spills.
And then there are the safety features. An often-overlooked risk firefighters encounter is danger on the road to an incident. Merging from one lane to another can be dangerous while weaving through traffic, and these trucks are equipped with side-view cameras that give the driver a clear view of blind spots whenever they activate their turn signal. The seats, too, have cut out sections that hold the firefighters’ air tanks. In an emergency, firefighters can attach the tanks while driving and then pull a lever to release them.
The truck also comes equipped with bars to stabilize the cabin in case of a wreck.
“I’m not certain how you would roll a fire truck,” Robinson said, “but I assume you would be okay.”
While paying $750,000 for a fire truck may seem exorbitant, Robinson said the money is well-spent. Every truck is expected to last 20 years as a front line vehicle. After it becomes too old to use every day, the department still keeps it on hand to use as backup in case an emergency calls. After being decommissioned, trucks are often donated to volunteer fire departments in the area who can find a few more years of use for them. One of the old AFD trucks, for example, is being donated to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department.
AFD’s new fire trucks spent weeks being outfitted with $200,000 of equipment from their predecessors. Now that they are officially in service, they will be sent to Alcoa Fire Station Two and Three, where they will be put into front line use.
