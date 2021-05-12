City of Alcoa Fire Department personnel will start flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday, May 18, according to a news release.
Approximately 800 hydrants will be flushed throughout the city between May and July — a procedure necessary to determine the quantity of water available for firefighting at each hydrant.
It also ensures each hydrant is working properly and has quality water available.
The city warned residents that flushing the distribution system can cause slight water discoloration for a brief period of time. "Exercise patience as city personnel work to clear the water as soon as possible," officials advised.
Anyone who experiences discoloration can turn on an outside water faucet for approximately five to 10 minutes, perhaps while watering plants.
Residents can report water problems at 865-380-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.