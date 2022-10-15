The Alcoa Fire and Police Departments partnered together to host their first Community Day since the pandemic Thursday evening, Oct. 13. The event, which ran from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Midland Plaza, was part of a combined community education effort held statewide. Visitors were able to see and sometimes participate in displays and demonstrations from law enforcement and fire professionals, all aimed at educating the public in fire and personal safety.
The event, which was mostly volunteer-led and funded with donations, brought together 50 partners from around the community, including nine food vendors who provided fare free of charge and live music from local artist Hannah Dover. It was intended to be a combined version of the Fire Prevention Week for AFD and National Night Out for APD.
For Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson, the event is an opportunity to continue serving the community.
“This is Fire Prevention Week, and we’ve always done something for that event, but the police were doing National Night Out so we kind of combined it into one location and it’s turned out 100 times better than we thought it would be,” he said. “We’re getting a lot more participation from the public, and that’s what it’s about.”
Fire Prevention Week is an annual campaign to promote awareness of the dangers of fire and the steps citizens can take to protect themselves. The week of Oct. 9-15 was officially Fire Prevention Week in Tennessee, but for many fire professionals in Blount County, demand is too high to fit everything into one week.
“There’s just too many people to talk to,” Blount County Fire Protection District Chief Doug McClanahan told The Daily Times. “We got to the point where all year is Fire Prevention Week, so we don’t do anything special on that week, but we do try to target K-3rd in school and any opportunity to talk to those kids.”
For many of the fire professionals in the county, educating children is a key part of fire safety. Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department, BCFPD, AFD and Maryville Fire Department all take any opportunity they can get to speak to children about fire safety. Part of the effort is just to make firefighters appear more approachable to children, TAVFD Chief Don Stallions said. In an emergency, firefighters in the familiar “firefighter Joe” suit can appear frightening, and children have been known to hide from rescuers out of fear.
Many of the activities and displays at the Alcoa Community Day sought to combat that image, as well as make police officers more approachable. Children were able to see and climb inside a brand new, not-yet-commissioned fire engine recently obtained by AFD and see equipment from both fire professionals and law enforcement, including an armored vehicle operated by APD. Officers and firefighters milled with guests and manned booths dedicated to various subjects, some even donating their time to be present at the event.
“We’re lucky no one has ever had to leave to respond to an emergency,” APD officer Holly Hatcher, the event coordinator, said. Attractions like bouncy houses and T-shirts given to guests, she said, were paid for out of the APD public relations budget. According to her, the aim of the event was to prevent and raise awareness about fire and crime. While AFD is concentrating on Fire Prevention Week, her department is concerned with National Night Out — a campaign intended to increase community awareness with law enforcement. Putting the two together, she said, just makes sense. According to her, many people don’t know exactly how far their fire prevention and law enforcement public services actually extend.
“These services are free, and some people don’t know that,” she said. “They don’t know that all this is at their disposal every day. And these men and women that are here today are passionate about what they do.”
Being able to be present among the community, she said, will help the departments do their job. But AFD Deputy Chief Darren Stinnett, on the other hand, would like a slightly different kind of presence.
“Smoke alarms are probably the most important thing,” he said. “Even if you’re not educated on what starts a fire, as long as you’ve got alarms where they need to be, you’re probably going to be alright.”
