Firefighters responded early Thursday when an RV caught fire on the U.S. Highway 129 bypass.
The RV was parked directly below Discount Tire, 238 Hamilton Crossing Drive, parallel to Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, 1113 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Ten Alcoa firefighters responded with three trucks at 7:57 a.m. and arrived at 8:01 a.m., Alcoa Fire Department Capt. Mike Berry told The Daily Times. They cleared the scene at 10:42 a.m.
Alcoa Police Department personnel also responded, and the Blount County Fire Department supplied water from a truck sent under mutual aid.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering chest pains, AFD Fire Marshal Colin Hurst said. He couldn’t confirm the exact hospital.
Neither Berry nor Hurst could give any information on the cause of the fire and said it is under investigation.
