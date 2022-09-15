Following trends with other recent developments in city limits, the unused parking lot behind the Burger King on the corner of N. Hall Road and Lindsay Street in Alcoa is planned to be repurposed into a multi-stall electric vehicle charging station.
Alcoa Planning Commission signed off on the site plan Thursday evening. The stations would be for use by Tesla vehicles only and would have enhanced voltage to charge vehicles faster than a normal EV charger.
Called the Tesla Supercharger, stations can charge a vehicle in 15 minutes to last up to 200 miles, according to Tesla’s website.
“It’s a real good use of an area that’s underutilized and actually really too small to do a lot of other things with, in terms of commercial development,” city planner Jeremy Pearson said.
The site plan provided to the planning commission shows 12 parking stalls with chargers and two regular parking stalls. The current lot has 16 places for cars to park. City staff noted that losing this parking for Burger King customers should not be a problem since adequate space is provided around the fast food building, and the extra parking isn’t often used now.
Tesla will lease the space from the same land owners of the Burger King. A representative for the Tesla development advised the planning commission on Thursday that Burger King representatives had some concerns.
Approval for the charging station was contingent on making additions to its site plan based on recommendations from city staff.
Two of those were to expand a drive aisle and add a raised island, which gave rise to the concerns from Burger King, because the additions would tighten up extra space behind the Burger King building.
Although the charging station representative couldn’t articulate why the fast food restaurant wanted extra space behind their building, city staff agreed to meet with Burger King representatives to help work out concerns.
Tesla may remove more parking spaces to address the concerns.
During a planning commission workshop on Wednesday, assistant city planner Ashley Miller said the charging station’s placement is strategic. Not only is the lot “dead space” next to a fast food restaurant, car wash and grocery store plaza, it’s located off a road that leads tourists who are traveling from the north to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Miller also noted that although stations will only be for Tesla vehicles, the one in Turkey Creek is always packed full of cars.
