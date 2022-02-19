New development in Alcoa had the city’s planning commission and staff the busiest they’ve been in six years, according to year-end data.
The commission saw 111 different items in 2021 compared to 77 in 2020.
Springbrook Farm, a planned and walkable downtown in Alcoa, is leading the city’s development efforts.
A master plan for the 265 acres was endorsed by city-elected officials in 2017. Recently, developers have been generating more interest in the land formerly holding the ALCOA West Plant Property.
Through a series of different agenda items like plat approvals and rezoning, the commission and other elected officials have prepared the area to be a prime location for new commercial businesses and residential units.
On Feb. 17 during the commission’s monthly meeting, members unanimously approved the site plan for a new Taco Bell to join other Springbrook Farm development.
During 2021, around 20 agenda items related directly to developing the land, which is between Hall Road and Alcoa Highway.
Another area attracting a lot of growth in Alcoa is Topside Road. In January, two different, large, residential developments received building permits, and year-end data showed the commission had about 10 items relating to Topside development in 2021.
An apartment complex with 282 units will be constructed behind Weigel’s on Topside Road, beside the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway. City Planner Jeremy Pearson said the official name is Ardmore at Topside.
On the other side of Topside Road, near Life Care Center of Blount County, another apartment complex with 226 units is being built between Topside and McBath Roads.
The official name is Topside 333, Pearson said.
Previous reporting from The Daily Times states that in March 2021, commission members approved a concept design from the same developers of Topside 333, Topside OZ, LLC., for what could be a grocery store and office space to supplement the apartments.
In conjuncture with the new commercial development and during their February meeting, Alcoa Planning Commission unanimously approved a request to combine two lots into one — creating a 9.3 acre lot across the street from Topside 333 on which the development will be built.
In other business during the February meeting and relating to development, the planning commission:
• Abandoned a 15-foot alley off Sanderson Street and approved consolidation of seven lots at the corner of Sanderson Street and South Rankin Road into one, for an anticipated commercial development.
• Approved a concept plan for a mixed-use building with retail and storage spaces off Middlesettlements Road, close to a near 200-unit apartment complex named Vintage Hunters Crossing.
