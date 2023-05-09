Alcoa High School's head basketball coach Ryan Collins receives his Certificate of Achievement from Alcoa City Council Vice Mayor Tracey Cooper during a Alcoa City Council meeting that started with recognizing Alcoa High School's state championship boy's basketball team. The Certificate recognized coach Collins and his assistants Jared Laverdiere, Keith Stephens and Mekhi Carter.
Eli Owens receives his Certificate of Achievement from Alcoa City Council Vice Mayor Tracey Cooper during an Alcoa City Council meeting that started with recognizing Alcoa High School's state championship boy's basketball team.
Alcoa City Council Vice Mayor Tracey Cooper presents Jordan Harris with a certificate of recognition. Players from Alcoa High School’s state championship boy’s basketball team were honored for their accomplishment by the city Tuesday night.
Alcoa High School players, coaches and staff were recognized for their 2023 State Championship during Tuesday's Alcoa City Council meeting.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa High School’s 2023 State Champion basketball team gathered at the Alcoa Police Department to be recognized by the Alcoa City Council for their achievement.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa Board of Commissioners honored the Alcoa High School boys basketball team during the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night, May 9, for claiming the 2023 2-AA state championship.
With two team photos rotating on two large screens, players filled two rows of seats in the city building and collected certificates one-by-one. Fourteen teammates ranged from one freshman to three seniors.
In order by jersey number, the state champion-winning team includes Jordan Harris, Jahvin Carter, Eli Graf, Brady Haun, Moro Ayl, Joseph Carter, Jibriel Koko, AJ Love, Luke Cannon, Kaelin Griffin, Brandon Winton, Elijah Cannon, Eli Owens and Jude Green.
Commissioner Tracey Cooper, who organized the recognition, rattled off facts or personality characteristics for each one of the players, like Ayl’s generationally odd footwear. Cooper said Carter, a junior, is the all-time leading scorer in AHS history with over 2,000 points. Harris, a senior, has seven state championship rings, and Green, also a senior, has six rings in three different sports.
For a season that started out shaky, Cooper said she watched something flip halfway into it, “and after that we were just absolutely no looking back. Every single player on this team stepped up, turned into leaders, figured out their roles inside every game,” she continued.
“The last time a state basketball championship team won at Alcoa, I was two weeks old,” Cooper said. It was 56 years ago.
