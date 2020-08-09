Alcoa High School named 19 Senior Scholars for the Class of 2020.
Senior Scholars were: Bradley Bell, Isabel Boyd, Tyler Boyd, William Carter, Torin Dailey, Cori Depew, Wesley Dyar, Elizabeth Easterly, Kylee Eichman, Jordan Harveston, Destiny Haworth, Lauren Herring, Justin Kinder, Brianna Kuchinic, Riley McDonald, Nicholas Roberts, Owen Seigler, Zachary Thomas and Sara Grace Travis.
The Top 10 seniors were: Isabel Boyd, Cori Depew, Riley McDonald, Destiny Haworth, William Carter, Torin Dailey, Lauren Herring, Justin Kinder, Sara Grace Travis and Joshua Humphrys.
Alcoa does not name a valedictorian and salutatorian.
