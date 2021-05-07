Alcoa High School’s seniors visited their former schools on a Walk of Fame Friday morning, May 7, after practice for the evening’s graduation ceremony.
Alcoa’s Class of 2021 has 170 graduates.
Alcoa City Schools students were among the first to return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in July. The last day of school for other Alcoa students will be May 13, and summer learning camps will begin May 24.
