Alcoa High School's top 10 seniors were announced at the April 5 Committed to Excellence Awards and Reception. Recipients were Karli Haworth (front row from left), Ava Touton, Jillian Taylor and Katherine Doyle. Makenzie Bremer (back row from left), Jaylyn Halliburton, Jude Green, Grayson Whitlock and Isaac Gomez. Riley Summerall was not in attendance.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ella Greene gets a hug along with her social studies award at the Alcoa High School Committed to Excellence Awards on April 5.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Katherine Doyle was recognized for her excellence in mathematics and as the top Advanced Placement graduate at Alcoa High School during the April 5 Committed to Excellence Awards.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa High School senior Jude Green crosses the stage after being announced as one the the school's Top 10 Seniors during a reception April 5 for the Committed to Excellence Awards.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Joshua Balderrama Hernandez received the foreign language prize in Spanish at Alcoa High School's Committed to Excellence Awards and Reception on April 5.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin shared opening remarks at Alcoa High School's Committed to Excellence Awards and Reception on April 5.
