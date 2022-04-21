Alcoa High School presented its annual Committed to Excellence Awards on Thursday, April 14.
Department awards were presented to:
• Anastasia Lamar, English
• Morgan Raiford, art
• Samantha Swann, band
• Mandalyn Webb, chorus
• Vanessa Martinez, Spanish
• Mitchell Swann, German
• Olivia Colston, social studies and analytical science
• Claire Seigler, mathematics and Advanced Placement
• Jordan Crain, biological science
• Paul Carter, STEM (science, technological, engineering and math)
• Garon Bach, marketing
• Italia Kyle, health science
• Natalie Roberts, yearbook
AHS recognized 20 Senior Scholars based on a combination of ACT scores and grades, including the top 10 seniors, Paul Carter, Olivia Colston, Maximus Hodge, Camryn Keller, Kurstin Kinder, Anastasia Lamar, Lucas Payne, Clair Seigler, Brana Shankle and Samantha Swann.
The other Senior Scholars are Aiden Corley, Jeremiah Hester, William Kapser, Kirpal Khalsa, Ailcy McGill, Ryan Millsaps, Joianna Neely, Natalie Roberts, Cecilia Santibanez and Mitchell Swann.
AHS also honored the top 10 juniors and sophomores, and six students were inducted into the German Honor Society.
