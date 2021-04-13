Alcoa High School recognized its top students Monday, April 12, with its Committed to Excellence Awards and Reception at Sevier Heights Church.
Senior Scholars honors were presented to 15 students, based on a combination of ACT scores and grades: Braxton Baumann, Amalia Bay, Braden Crisp, Lorae Deaton, Lauren Doyle, Seth Green, Conner Landers, McKinna Murr, Macy Roberts, Adam Robertson, Bella Shankle, Josephine Swann, Lauren Vaughn, Jackson Whedbee and Amber Woods.
Department awards went to:
• Amber Woods, English
• Braden Crisp, art
• Jackson Whedbee, band and German
• Heath Rogers, chorus
• Adam Robertson, Spanish
• Amalia Bay, social studies, mathematics and biological science
• Lorae Deaton, analytical science, Advanced Placement and Certificate of Merit
• Abbey Hitson, biological science
• Braxton Baumann, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)
• Madison Paul, marketing
• Mya Salter, health science
• Jake Reeves, yearbook.
The National Honor Society and German Honor Society members also were honored.
Alcoa High earlier had named Sarah Bailey as Teacher of the Year. The psychology teacher also has been a virtual learning coordinator this year, as well as head softball coach for the Lady Tornadoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.