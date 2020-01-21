David Duggan’s longtime commitment to the Alcoa community and its schools was formally recognized Tuesday, Jan. 21, with the dedication of the Alcoa High School lyceum in his name.
During the Alcoa Board of Education meeting, board member Brandy Bledsoe recognized Duggan for “a lifetime of servant leadership, dedication to our mission, service and volunteerism to make our system exceptional, and love for the Alcoa City Schools system and to the city of Alcoa.”
As he was handed a framed photo of the lyceum with the new name sign, Duggan quipped, “I was afraid it was going to be my senior picture with my Afro.”
The 1975 AHS graduate and now Blount County Circuit Court judge said he would like the honor to be a tribute to the Alcoa community.
Duggan shared his memories growing up and connections with each of the school board members and their families, current director, Brian Bell, and administrative assistant Gennie Cardwell.
“I appreciate all of you, and I appreciate all of the teachers,” said Duggan, who has served on the Alcoa City Schools Foundation board. He has been the city’s historian and chaired the planning committee for its recent centennial, as well as serving in numerous other organizations.
“I feel like I’m the luckiest person in the world to have grown up in this community and to have gone to the Alcoa City Schools,” Duggan said.
Growing up in the 1960s, he said, his heroes were not only the astronauts in the space program but also Alcoa’s legendary coach Vernon Osborne and the state championship basketball teams. “That just created tremendous community excitement and fostered community spirit,” Duggan said, also praising Dick Abbott, who was Osborne’s assistant coach and Duggan’s sixth grade science teacher.
“I wouldn’t trade the memories I have growing up in this community and being a boy here for anything in the world,” Duggan said.
While he appreciates having his name on the lyceum wall, Duggan said, he hopes when people see it they remember those days of Alcoa when he was growing up.
