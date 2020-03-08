Alcoa High School has begun a fundraising campaign called "Tornado Love" to help the Middle Tennessee tornado victims. Donations and gift cards will be collected this next week by working the drop-off and pickup lines at each of the schools and passing the buckets at tonight's sub-state boys basketball game. Any help in this campaign would be greatly appreciated. Call 356-0963 with any questions.

