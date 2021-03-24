Alcoa High School juniors aren’t the only ones who will take the ACT college entrance exam next week. For the first time, the school is giving sophomores the PreACT.
“The ACT is the test that opens doors,” Principal Caleb Tipton told members of the Alcoa Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday, March 23.
Not only will the exam give 10th graders feedback, but it also will help AHS teachers who run the ACT preparation program for juniors in the new school year. “We can start them on individualized programs,” Tipton said.
“Students also can use their PreACT to enroll in dual enrollment courses, and if they like their score, they can actually go ahead and send them to colleges and universities,” he said, which could help with recruitment and scholarships.
For the exam next Tuesday, March 30, only the sophomores and juniors will be in person at the high school, and all other AHS students will be online learners.
Summer learning
Alcoa Elementary School already has signed up 104 students for a summer learning camp the state is requiring schools to offer to help with lost time for learning during the pandemic. AES had set a goal of 106 students.
Alcoa Intermediate School has 60 already and is aiming for 105. Alcoa Middle School began signups last week, and its target is 133.
AES has only one child still enrolled in virtual learning this school year, and the intermediate school has none. The middle school has 46.
Big kindergarten?
Alcoa Elementary will hold its kindergarten roundup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, to enroll students for the 2021-22 school year. Children must be 5 by Aug. 15, 2021, to enter kindergarten.
Online registration is now open to begin the process, and next week a parent or guardian is to take the child to the school along with the child’s birth certificate, physical/shot records, Social Security card and proof of residency. Only one adult and the child enrolling are to attend, and the adult must wear a mask.
Enrollment for this school year fell 40 short of what the district had projected, and AES Principal Monique Maples told the board this week that parents may have delayed children starting school because of the pandemic.
During the meeting, the board passed on first reading revised policies for district and personnel goals. Both policies include setting goals for educator diversity “that take into consideration the diversity of the student population.”
Tennessee school districts are required to submit goals and strategies for educator diversity to the state Department of Education in the 2021-22 school year.
The board also passed on second reading policies covering insurance and separation practices. All the changes were recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.