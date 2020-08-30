While other Alcoa City Schools students were learning virtually on Friday, Aug. 28, two were honing their work skills in the buildings while helping to protect against COVID-19.
Isaiah Steele and Joshua “Triple J” Justice donned backpack electrostatic sprayers and made quick work of misting the classrooms and common areas at the intermediate, middle and high school.
As they walked together down a ramp, each spraying a handrail on one side, the teamwork they’ve developed over the past three weeks was clear.
“We stop the spread of coronavirus,” Isaiah said using sign language.
Isaiah, Joshua and their classmates in the Comprehensive Development Classroom at Alcoa High School usually would participate in work-based learning at Special Growers, which provides training for youth and adults with disabilities. With COVID-19 precautions, however, that’s not available this semester, teacher Lisa Henry explained.
Her classroom always focuses on giving back. “We try to be stewards to our community,” she said, and in the past students have done things like baked and delivered a thank-you cake to the hospital’s emergency department.
When the opportunity arose to help with the extra cleaning needed because of the coronavirus this school year, Henry said, “They were fired up.”
Additional sprayers, currently on back order, will be easier for students with other abilities to handle, such as one with cerebral palsy, Henry said.
Triple J and Isaiah have learned the technique of holding the wands high to create a fine mist that drifts down and with the electrostatic charge covers surfaces.
Heading to the elevator at the intermediate school, Joshua hits the button and then sprays the panel. Sweeping the wand over an area he said, “It’s like working at a car wash,” which Henry explained is one of his career goals.
As they work, they practice skills such as communication and problem solving, such as returning to spray a classroom after a teacher finishes a Google Meet session.
“My kids really struggle with the online learning,” Henry said, which is why she arranged for them to come to school on Fridays while other students have been at home. They also are working on technology, such as learning how to use email, another vital skill in today’s workplaces.
Henry teaches the students soft skills including shaking hands, making eye contact and working as team.
Isaiah, in addition to being a manager for Alcoa’s football team, was working at Lambert Acres golf course wiping carts and driving the equipment that picks up balls before COVID-19 hit. Since then he has been helping neighbors by mowing lawns.
“I like to be independent and work hard,” Isaiah signed. “It’s important to help people.”
The CDC students are doing even more for their school community on Fridays while other students are out of the building.
“The kids came up with the idea of feeding the staff,” Henry said. They have been running a Tasty Tornado Cafe, preparing lunch to feed the teachers, too.
