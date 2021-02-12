Alcoa High School teacher Roman Lay has earned international recognition without leaving Blount County, perhaps because he knows he’s teaching his students more than English language arts.
The International Literacy Association’s biennial “30 Under 30” lists of “leaders who are working to create positive change in the global literacy landscape” includes representatives from a dozen countries, including authors, entrepreneurs, researchers, nonprofit leaders, volunteers and educators.
“Their work — whether it’s research on multicultural literacy, helping young students find the power of their voice, or dismantling systems of oppression in education — is impacting the lives of countless individuals and communities,” ILA Executive Director Marcie Craig Post said in the association’s announcement last month.
A 2011 graduate of AHS and 2015 graduate of Maryville College, Lay was nominated for the honor by fellow teacher Alicia Acuff.
As a student, Lay was inspired by biology teacher Hardy DeYoung, who later was inducted into the University of Tennessee’s Educator Hall of Honor, and DeYoung’s ability to link lessons to real life.
“We were fascinated with the way he taught,” Lay recalled.
Although Lay initially also planned to become a biology teacher, his love of reading pulled him in a new direction. He knows not only that students write better when they are good readers, but also they build empathy by considering another person’s perspective.
In his profile for the “30 under 30” list in the January/February issue of “Literacy Today,” Lay said, “I seek to rekindle a love of reading that many of my students have lost.”
Some students associate reading with a punishment, he explained in an interview with The Daily Times. “I really just try to get a book in their hands that they’re going to enjoy,” Lay said, and in his classes everyone reads for 10 minutes every day.
He introduces them to authors including Angie Thomas and Jason Reynolds, and he knows he’s ignited a spark when a student says, “Oh my gosh, listen to what happened in my book.”
While classic books such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” are on the list of materials for his classes, so are podcasts. Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s prom story gives them another way to see racism and the pressure of different cultures.
Lay’s love of video games is tied to games that have an intricate story, and he has created a space for students to come together in his classroom by sponsoring the AHS Gaming Club, although the pandemic has canceled meetings.
This year hasn’t been easy for Lay or his students. In addition to the challenges of teaching during the pandemic, he’s working on his doctorate degree and has a 2-year-old at home. He’s had students who have lost a parent and faced other difficulties.
“I think they inspire me more,” Lay said. “They go through things you couldn’t imagine.”
And in his classroom they are exposed to the experiences of diverse people so they can better understand the world beyond the classroom.
“When we listen to these kids, give them a voice and validate their truth, we set them up to succeed,” Lay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.