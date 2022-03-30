With an audio headset, T-shirt that says “Instructor” and bright pink athletic shoes, Tracy Downs leads nearly three dozen Alcoa Intermedia students in a dance workout on the gym floor after school on Mondays.
With no pressure to be perfect the activity provides both exercise and a mental break.
A counselor at Alcoa High School today, Downs was a student athlete at AHS, served in the Marines and has taught cardio funk classes for adults. She’s done kickboxing, weight training and used a treadmill too.
Pandemic boredom and an infomercial led her to explore Zumba, a fitness program with moves inspired by Latin dance music. Nows she’s certified to teach multiple levels, from Zumba Kids Jr. starting at age 4 to Zumba Gold Toning for older adults.
“I just like to dance, but I’m not a professional dancer,” Downs said. Her daughter, Brittany Spencer, is a personal trainer and Downs teaches cardio funk classes through Spencer’s business, Bounced Back Wellness.
Downs, a grandmother, started her own business, Gigi’s Fit Club, with the idea of offering sessions for older adults and perhaps for special events. Right now the students are keeping her busy.
“I like acting like a kid sometimes,” she said. “It’s a big stress relief for me.”
Alcoa City Schools’ director of Coordinated School Health, Keri Prigmore, first approached Downs about offering Zumba to staff and then expanding it students, for both the mental and physical health benefits.
Downs expected 15-20 students.
When about 70 signed up and she had to offer the sessions twice a week to accommodate them, they put staff sessions on hold. With Downs’ spring semester schedule at AHS, she cut the student sessions to once a week. ACS pays for Downs’ instruction and a snack for the students.
Last semester Zumba took the AIS students around the world with music from different countries. This semester Downs is allowing them to choose the tunes, and she’s choreographing the moves.
One of Downs’ favorites has them moving their arms like rainbow during the song “Wakka Wakka” by Shakira. They’re learning the moves now to “Electricity” by Dua Lipa and Silk City.
For each new routine Downs chooses new student leaders to guide small groups in learning the moves, giving them a chance to work on leadership and teamwork as well as the fitness.
Downs said anyone can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of dance. “Put down the video game and put on some music,” she said. “It’s that easy and that simple.”
