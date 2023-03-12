Business is booming in Alcoa High’s Marsh School Store, bringing in more in a day than it generated in a week when the store first opened, in 2015. Over the past year sales have doubled.
Faculty and alumni are drawn to the Tornado apparel, but food brings in the most revenue. While an Under Armour shirt with embroidered logo can cost $70, students can snag a snack of chips for 75 cents or order a “fancied up” frappuccino at $4 a cup. The store offers two different types of Otis Spunkmeyer cookies each day, too, rotating among several flavors.
“We sell close to 600 (cookies) a day,” said junior Ainsley Lamar, one of managers at the store in a high school with about 700 students.
“These kids are spending 4, 5, 6, $7 a day,” said marketing teacher Joy Gornto.
Last month the store added boba refreshers — a tea or lemonade base with sugar-free flavored syrup and fruit-flavored balls — sold out in two days and had to order more supplies.
“Taking advantage of a current trend really helps us,” said junior Dru Greer, another store manager.
Before the new item went up on the digital menu board students in Alcoa’s retail operations class perfected the flavor with taste tests and calculated the price based on their costs per serving.
“These kids have hands-on experience with marketing research and pricing,” Gornto said.
Money earned from the store helps cover some of the costs of students attending events through DECA, an organization that helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Alcoa students learned from a Georgia school about offering boba drinks when they attended a DECA conference in Washington, D.C. Now Alcoa students are sharing their success with other DECA students in Tennessee.
Documented success
Next month Alcoa’s Marsh School Store will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, as one of 461 school-based enterprises achieving gold-level certification.
To earn that recognition Ainsley and Dru joined with students Annalise Erhart, Caroline Buchanan and Reed Gossett to dig deep into data and draft a 19-page paper that shows how their store demonstrates marketing and retail standards.
Students said they gathered for close to eight hours at Vienna Coffee to review everything from safety practices to sales data from Squarespace.
“The paper itself gives us a really great opportunity to see what we’re accomplishing here,” said Annalise.
And Ainsley said it gave them a strong base for next year, when the store will be due for a comprehensive recertification through DECA.
Evolving
Earlier in the pandemic the store was restricted to having only five customers inside at a time. Now they are serving so many they’ve had to add a second register and update their practices. At the beginning of the school year with coffee sales booming they had problems mixing up drinks, so they figured out how to use the notes section on the register to enter names on the orders.
Boba isn’t the only new offering this year. With their own sublimation machine, the students can create custom mugs and T-shirts in small batches at competitive prices. They are making those now for small student clubs, and Gornto hopes next year students in work-based learning will be able to reach out to local businesses to generate more sales.
This semester she’s having them work on a website to take online orders.
Five years ago AHS brought home coveted “DECA glass,” a trophy now on display in the school lobby. Those students earned second place at the international school-based enterprise category for food service operations, and the current students hope to bring home more glass from next year’s international competition.
For now, they are focused on training the students coming up behind them. The juniors have seen the store from both sides of the counter, their first impressions touring the high school as eighth graders and now as managers.
“We’re kind of growing these students to take over our spot when we graduate.” Annalise said.
“We’re going to leave here, and it’s still going to be great — or better,” Dru said.
