Officers responded to a single-car crash early Saturday morning that resulted in all four lanes of Alcoa Highway to be closed for six hours.
According to an Alcoa Police Department release, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Alcoa Police officers found that a car had struck a utility pole, causing power lines to hang over the highway near Starlite and Singleton Station.
With minor injuries, the driver was transported to a hospital by family members.
Traffic was re-directed to Topside Road and Westbound Pellissippi Parkway Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.