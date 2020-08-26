The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it closed a lane of Alcoa Highway to make way for construction near the Blount-Knox county line.
The right lane on Alcoa Highway is now closed to southbound traffic from just south of the John Sevier Highway (State Route 168) intersection to Topside Road.
Crews will work this section Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and are expected to finish on or before Thursday, Sept. 24, weather permitting.
TDOT cautioned drivers to be aware of workers and slow down in the construction zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.