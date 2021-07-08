A two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon on Alcoa Highway sent two people to the hospital and severely backed up traffic.
The wreck occurred when an “elderly gentleman” tried to turn left from Wheeler Road to get on Alcoa Highway southbound, pulling out in front of another vehicle, which wasn’t able to stop in time, Alcoa Police Sgt. Dustin Stevenson said.
Police directed traffic beside Rusty Wallace Kia, 4612 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa — the scene of the accident. Two people were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with seemingly minor injuries, Stevenson said, but the accident caused a traffic backup down Alcoa Highway.
“It’s become a traffic nightmare,” Stevenson said.
At least two other accidents occurred in the area following the initial accident; a hit-and-run was reported in the backed-up traffic caused by the wreck, and a tractor trailer rear-ended another vehicle near Doug Justus Auto Center and Pellissippi Parkway, Stevenson said.
