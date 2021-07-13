A former Covington, Kentucky, assistant city manager is Alcoa's new deputy city manager and potentially future city manager.
Bruce M. Applegate joins city staff in a leadership position next to City Manager Mark Johnson, officially starting on Aug. 2, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.
The position comes with an automatic ascendency perk.
Alcoa's deputy city manager job posted in the year's first quarter noted whomever was hired to the role would become city manager once Johnson retired.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Johnson said this remains the plan, though it's up to the City Commission to approve that move if and when the time comes.
"Hopefully Bruce will have demonstrated his abilities and gained knowledge of the city operations to the extent that, by then, it will be an easy decision for (commissioners) to make," Johnson said.
Though Johnson had planned to retire in 2020, he ended up staying on when former Deputy City Manager Andy Sonner left the city for the private sector in March of that year.
Moreover, Johnson found himself in early 2020 suddenly playing an instrumental role in bringing a 1 million-square-foot, 800-job Amazon facility to Alcoa.
Johnson said Applegate's experience and local connections make him a good fit.
"As a long-term resident of East Tennessee I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to see Alcoa’s growth over the years,” Applegate said in a statement. “The changes implemented by city leadership have shown a tremendous amount of forethought and preparation for the long term success of the community. ... I’m excited to serve the residents of Alcoa and look forward to the work ahead.”
Applegate served in an assistant manager role at Covington — a city of more than 40,000 — for the past two years. Before that, he worked for the city of Oak Ridge as director of administrative services. Alcoa has about 10,000 residents, according to the 2019 census.
As part of the Covington administration, Applegate was appointed COVID-19 response coordinator, local media outlets reported.
"He was instrumental in leading large-scale projects and was professionally recognized for his commitment to public management," the Alcoa press release stated. "In 2020, he was awarded a level 1 Malcolm Baldrige Award by the Kentucky Center for Performance Excellence and in 2021 he led the Covington team which achieved the level 2 Malcolm Baldrige Award recognition."
The Malcolm Baldrige Award is an excellence-in-management recognition connected to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Applegate's has a dual bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Purdue University and earned his master's in public administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
At Alcoa, he'll report directly to Johnson as he takes on responsibility for strategic planning, legislative monitoring, special project implementation and general municipal management.
"I'm thoroughly pleased that Bruce has accepted our offer," Johnson said by phone. "He's actually been on my radar for a couple years. ... This is working out fairly well for both of us. He's got Oak Ridge experience. He's got ties to the community. He's extremely intelligent and well educated and I think he's going to do a fantastic job."
With the deputy city manager role filled, Alcoa also announced Tuesday the recent promotion of Megan Brooks, formerly the city's chief engineer and assistant public works director.
Brooks was promoted to development services director and focuses her efforts on "guiding developers of major commercial, industrial, and residential projects through the city’s developmental process," according to a release from the city.
This promotion comes during a flurry of development prospects inside the city — everything from industrial projects like Amazon to multifamily residential projects, including about 500 units planned for Topside Road near Pellissippi Parkway.
“I am honored and excited to be taking on this new role in the city," Brooks said in the press release. "The coordination and collaboration across all departments is something that I enjoy taking part in as development progresses and the city continues to grow. I hope to serve the community and city staff to the best of my abilities in this new position.”
Brooks started her new role on July 1 and joined the city's engineering department in 2017.
