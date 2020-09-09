Alcoa’s historical documentary video recapping 100 years of city history secured a 2020 Videographer Awards nod, one of only a handful to win that distinction.
Guided by Alcoa historian Judge David Duggan, “From 1919-2020: The Alcoa Century An Historical Documentary,” was recognized as an early recipient of the Award of Distinction from Videographer Awards, an international competition that recognizes outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills.
The video was created locally by Darryl Reed, written by Duggan and narrated by Bruce Damrow. David Lazar provided technical assistance, and the documentary was produced by Modifi Creative.
Listed in the documentary category of the competition, the local history video is expected to be one of more than 1,500 entries from throughout the U.S. and dozens of other countries in the 2020 competition. Only eight have been acknowledged thus far on the organization’s website.
The Award of Distinction is awarded to projects that “exceed industry standards,” according to a release from the city. Approximately 14% of the entries usually win this award.
The Videographer Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals which consists of several thousand marketing, communications, advertising, public relations, media production and freelance professionals.
Copies of the documentary are $20 and are still available. Those interested can call Alcoa’s Public Information Patricia Tipton at 865-380-4787 or by email at ptipton@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
