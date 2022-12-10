Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott (from left) and Commissioners Vaughn Belcher and Ken White were recognized for their years of service to the City of Alcoa in a ceremony held Thursday afternoon in the Alcoa Municipal Building Commission Chambers.
Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott (from left) and Commissioners Vaughn Belcher and Ken White were recognized for their years of service to the City of Alcoa in a ceremony held Thursday afternoon in the Alcoa Municipal Building Commission Chambers.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
During the December Alcoa Board of Commissioners meeting, two new commissioners will be sworn in, and the board will elect a new mayor.
Tuesday afternoon, the city recognized the service of three men who collectively served on the board for over 50 years.
Mayor Clint Abbott retired from Alcoa High School as principal in 1995. In 1999, Abbott was elected to the board and appointed mayor in 2018.
Both he and the two other honorees have a history serving Alcoa City Schools.
Commissioner Vaughn Belcher retired as the principal of Alcoa Middle School in 1994. Seven years later, Belcher was elected to the board and served a consecutive 21 years.
Neither he nor Abbott ran for re-election in this year’s November election. The third honoree, Kenneth White, chose not to run for re-election in the 2020 races.
Since COVID-19 lockdowns were ongoing in 2020, at that time the city honored White’s 12 years of service through video chat. Administration wanted to include him in the in-person reception for Abbott and Belcher.
He was a math teacher at the high school in the 1960s and a member of the Alcoa Board of Education for 16 years.
