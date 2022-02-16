An expansion of Alcoa Intermediate School is on schedule, with the foundations nearly complete and structural steel expected onsite by the end of next month.
The Alcoa Board of Education received an update Tuesday, Feb. 15, from Barry Brooke, executive vice president of LawlerWood LLC, who is overseeing the project for the board. The 14 new classrooms and cafeteria are scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
With the board's approval of the brick to be used, Brooke said they plan to purchase enough at once for both the $17.3 million Phase 1 expansion and Phase 2 of the AIS project, renovation of the existing building.
The plan is to replace all of the brick on the existing building because some of it was not attached properly when it was built, according to Brooke. That will mean 330,000 bricks for both parts. The brick will be stored until ready for use in a secure location at the Alcoa Service Center.
The current AIS opened in 2002 as Alcoa Middle School, and in late 2015 school officials began noticing cracks in the west wall. A structural engineer is checking the building quarterly to ensure it remains safe for use until repairs are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.