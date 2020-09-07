Ella Jane Palmer isn’t due to be born until November, but she’s already the main character in a book written to help children in this historic time deal with the coronavirus.
“Let Your Eyes Smile, Corona Style!” is a collaboration of Ella’s grandpa, Kip Jones, counselor at Alcoa Intermediate School, and art teacher David Grant.
They created and self-published the book in just a few weeks, providing several copies for the AIS library last week.
Mainly the book is for the AIS students, but the creators said it could help students returning to schools throughout the country, and they hope it will be a bit of a historic record, allowing people in 20 years to better understand what this year has been like.
The story line will be familiar to many. First, Ella Jane’s soccer game is canceled, and then schools close, her dad must work from home on a computer and Ella Jane worries about her mom going to work as a nurse.
Creating the pictures for the book gave Grant an opportunity to work with the Procreate digital illustration app on an iPad he recently bought from another teacher.
Familiar faces
In the illustrations, Grant aged Jones and his wife, AIS secretary Christina Jones, to feature them as Ella Jane’s grandparents, and several Alcoa staff members appear on the pages.
There’s Alcoa Elementary first grade teacher Justin Smithers holding class with students online, and in a scene taken right from the first day back at AIS on July 22, Keri Prigrmore, the district’s director of Coordinated School Health, dances with AIS Principal Michelle Knight and Brad McBride as they welcome students back to the building and take temperatures. Grant even included himself on that page.
“He drew them just like I imagined them,” Jones said of the illustrations.
Grant explains to students that art is a language with the types of lines and colors conveying meaning that people interpret.
“Art is like a universal language that everybody can understand,” Grant explains to students in one of the videos on his YouTube channel, Mr. Grant’s Art Explorations.
Reinforcing resilience
Through their book, students can see that they aren’t alone in feeling unsure during these times.
The ultimate message for readers: Things will return to normal one day.
The book also reinforces part of a frequent message from AIS to its students: Face life’s challenges, and never give up.
“Kids are resilient,” Jones said, and he and Grant understand that students will take cues on how to feel during this time from the adults around them.
Grant has had to adapt his teaching this school year because of the coronavirus. At the intermediate school, he has been bringing “Art in a Cart” to classrooms instead of students going to his room, and at the elementary school, where there is enough room for distancing, dots on the floor ensure students keep their materials separate from those of others.
The teacher sweeps an ultraviolet light over some art supplies to disinfect them, and with what he calls “phenomenal support” from the community, every student now has an individual sketchbook. People donated through Grant’s Amazon wish list, Sevier Heights and Foothills churches pitched in and Jerry’s Artarama helped, too.
Jones has written several books published by Boys Town Press and featuring a character named Willie Bohanon. Grant has completed another book on his own, “Adventures of Alseeya School,” set in the “Steamy Mountains,” but it has not been published yet.
They plan to make “Let Your Eyes Smile, Corona Style!” available on Amazon and StoryJumper.
